Zafar Solangi reinstated as EXN Hesco Latifabad

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has reinstated services of XEN (Opr) Division Latifabad, Zafar Ali Solangi who was suspended after transformer incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has reinstated services of XEN (Opr) Division Latifabad, Zafar Ali Solangi who was suspended after transformer incident.

According to notification, Zafar Ali Solangi has been provisionally reinstated in service without prejudice to the outcome of the inquiry/ disciplinary proceedings against him.

On reinstatement, Solangi was posted to his original posting as XEN (Opr) Hesco Division Latifabad.