Zafar-u-Haq condoles over loss of precious lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar-UL-Haq Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious lives in the accident of Akbar Express at Walhar Railway Station.

In a condolence message the Senator sympathized with the families of deceased and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured passengers.