Zafar Ul Haq Calls On AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 10 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (N), Chairman, Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in on Sunday and discussed the latest grave situation obtaining in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said that peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was the only way for establishing lasting peace in the region.

He strongly denounced frequent unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the line of control targeting forward areas (LoC) population of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He urged the world community to play its due role to get stopped the continued Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider said that India has intensified the reign of terror in Occupied Jammu Kashmir to suppress the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination and liberation of the motherland from long Indian subjugation.

He said Kashmiri people have been putting under military siege since 5th august 2019 and India has turned the entire occupied Kashmir into a big jail.

