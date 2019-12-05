UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zafar-ul-Haq For Using Media For Promotion Of Islamic Values

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:28 PM

Zafar-ul-Haq for using media for promotion of Islamic values

Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-Ul-Haq Thursday said that media must be utilized for promotion of Islamic values and special programs for children must be prepared to make them more interested in the religion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-Ul-Haq Thursday said that media must be utilized for promotion of Islamic values and special programs for children must be prepared to make them more interested in the religion. "Islam is most popular religion across the world despite negative propaganda against it", he said while addressing a two-day international conference on "Dawah in Contemporary World, its principles, methodologies and solutions" here at Faisal Masjid Campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference was organized by Dawah academy of the University that witnessed as many as 70 papers in 9 sessions. The scholars and researchers delivered lectures on exploring Prophetic approach of Dawah , women and Dawah , contemporary sources and tools for Dawah , Role of youth in Dawah , impact of business ethics on Dawah and many other important topics.

The event was also addressed by Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz who spoke on various periods of Muslim history and Dawah. He also discussed the role of religious seminaries in Sub-continent. Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that this is the age of new colonialism and the world is depended upon economy of open market. He stressed that deficiencies in the educational system must be ratified.

Rector IIUI Masoom Yasinzi, said in his speech that Islamophobia is spreading due to misconceptions disseminated against Islam. He said that islam has nothing to do with terrorism as it is the religion of peace and tranquility. He urged the educational institutions and media to play role in projecting the true image of Islam.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate World Business Women Market International Islamic University Mosque Muslim Media Event CII Opposition

Recent Stories

Hindu pilgrims return India

2 minutes ago

21 labs of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute get ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Bahawal Victoria Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 05 Dec 2019

2 minutes ago

Kazakh President, German Chancellor Discuss Bilate ..

7 minutes ago

Incoming SPD Co-Leader Says Ruling Coalition Will ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.