Zafar-ul-Haq for using media for promotion of Islamic values

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-Ul-Haq Thursday said that media must be utilized for promotion of Islamic values and special programs for children must be prepared to make them more interested in the religion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-Ul-Haq Thursday said that media must be utilized for promotion of Islamic values and special programs for children must be prepared to make them more interested in the religion. "Islam is most popular religion across the world despite negative propaganda against it", he said while addressing a two-day international conference on "Dawah in Contemporary World , its principles, methodologies and solutions" here at Faisal Masjid Campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference was organized by Dawah academy of the University that witnessed as many as 70 papers in 9 sessions. The scholars and researchers delivered lectures on exploring Prophetic approach of Dawah , women and Dawah , contemporary sources and tools for Dawah , Role of youth in Dawah , impact of business ethics on Dawah and many other important topics.

The event was also addressed by Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz who spoke on various periods of Muslim history and Dawah. He also discussed the role of religious seminaries in Sub-continent. Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that this is the age of new colonialism and the world is depended upon economy of open market. He stressed that deficiencies in the educational system must be ratified.

Rector IIUI Masoom Yasinzi, said in his speech that Islamophobia is spreading due to misconceptions disseminated against Islam. He said that islam has nothing to do with terrorism as it is the religion of peace and tranquility. He urged the educational institutions and media to play role in projecting the true image of Islam.