Zafar urges citizens to plant trees at homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Sunday urged citizens to support 'Ten billion Trees Tsunami Programme' of the PTI government and plant eco-friendly trees at their homes.

The public must play a proactive role to make the project a success and plant maximum saplings in the country to ensure their participation in the drive, Zafar said while inaugurating a tree plantation drive here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The special assistant formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at PIMS, a statement issued here said.

He said tree plantation would help cope with climatic changes in the country, besides ensuring provision of healthy environment to the next generations.