Zafar Yousafzai appointed as APSECC Chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretariat Coordination Council Chairman Zafar Yousafzai on Thursday appointed as Chairman of All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC).

On this occasion, Zafar Yousafzai said that he was very grateful to the Presidents of Pakistan Civil Secretariat who trusted him by making chairman of APSECC.

He said he would continue his efforts to resolve all the legitimate demands of the secretariat employees in a timely manner.

He also said the Federal government should consider other demands including pay revision till June 5, otherwise a sit-in for its rights would be scheduled on June 6 at a meeting of the APSECC.

Zafar Yousafzai said that he would make every effort for the demand of employees in the next budget and soon a meeting of the council would be convened to work out a plan of action to resolve the issues.