UrduPoint.com

Zafar Zaman Posted As Chairman Railways

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 09:03 PM

The Pakistan Railways' senior most officer Zafar Zaman Ranjha (Grade-21) has been posted as Additional Secretary /Chairman Railways in the Ministry of Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways' senior most officer Zafar Zaman Ranjha (Grade-21) has been posted as Additional Secretary /Chairman Railways in the Ministry of Railways.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, the officer has taken over charge of his new office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zafar Ranjha, officer of the commercial and transport group, was earlier working as the chief executive officer (CEO) Railways.

