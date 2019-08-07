UrduPoint.com
Zafarul Haq For Mobilising International Public Opinion Against Kashmir Annexation

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:42 PM

Zafarul Haq for mobilising international public opinion against Kashmir annexation

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq Wednesday stressed the need for mobilizing international public opinion against Indian move of annexation of disputed Kashmir as occupied forces were persistently violating human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq Wednesday stressed the need for mobilizing international public opinion against Indian move of annexation of disputed Kashmir as occupied forces were persistently violating human rights.

Speaking to Majlis-e-Shoora session, he said that India has annexed the disputed Kashmir as a part of a well thought out plan and Pakistan needs to mobilize the international public opinion against the annexation. Abrogation of article 370 and 35A were the included in the manifesto of Bhartia Janta Party (BJP).

He said India wanted to become permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The United Nations charter binds all the member countries to avoid discriminatory steps to native populations.

