Zafarul Haq for Pak-Egypt proactive role to resolving Muslim Ummah issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Egypt are tied together in historic cultural, religious and social relations adding that it is high time that both the countries play a proactive role for resolving the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah, keeping in view their central position among Muslim countries.

These views were expressed by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq while talking to the Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahrough who called on him here Thursday, said a press release.

He said the cordial relations between two countries are not only beneficial for Pakistan and Egypt but also helpful for stability and wellbeing of their respective regions.

There is a huge potential for enhancing cooperation in economy, politics, trade and education between the two countries, he added.

Raja Zafar Ul Haq said that Egypt has been a centre of ancient, civilization, culture and traditions and is a very important part of global community due to its rich history.

He said that Pakistan attaches importance to its ties with Egypt and there is a need to establish the relation based on mutual benefit in areas of economy, trade and education.

He said that Egypt can benefit from the opportunities offered by different sectors in Pakistan and both the countries can learn from each other's experiences particularly in area of Islamic legislation.

He said that there is a need to activate friendship groups present in the respective parliaments to facilitate the process of finding new avenues for mutual cooperation.

Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq said that exchanges of students would play a vital role in strengthening the ties.

Speaking on the occasion the Ambassador of Egypt said that people in Egypt still remember the period of Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq as Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt.

He said that we would benefit from the guidelines suggested by him for devising a new road map for mutual cooperation in areas of economy, trade, politics and education.

He said that there is a need for frequent exchange of delegations to strengthening the ties.

He said that Egypt gives utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and we will strive to devise a common agenda for mutual cooperation and development.