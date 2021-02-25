Zafarullah suggested for direct form of Senate election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The speakers at webnar suggested the government to go for direct elections in Senate, as practiced in strong democracies the world over like Germany and the United States.

The suggestion was given by Zafarullah Khan, Convener, Parliamentary Research Group while responding to a question at a Webinar on Understanding the Spirit of Senate of Pakistan here on Thursday.

The National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Centre of Excellence, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad had arranged the Webinar in connection with the forthcoming elections of Senate, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Responding to question, Zafarullah Khan said the Senate will go for elections on 48 seats two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. "On 6th of August 1973, members of the Senate took oath as members of the Upper House of the Parliament with a commitment that the two Houses of the Parliament National Assembly and the Senate would work together to strengthen democracy, Constitution and federation and would struggle together for the welfare and rights of people of Pakistan," he said.

He said it was a good omen that all provinces have equal representation in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Khan said that Senate was an integral part of the Parliament of Pakistan and its role in legislative framework of the country by effectively guarding the rights of the federating units was highly praiseworthy.

The NIHCR Director, Dr Sajid Mehmood Awan, observed that most of the people do not aware about the working of Senate in its true perspective and be elaborated accordingly.

Parliament is a supreme legislative authority and its members had always given their best for the nation and country, he remarked.