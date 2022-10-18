Zafer Hayat appointed as new principal of UoS Agricultural College

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Professor Doctor Qaiser Abass has appointed Dr. Zafer Hayat as a new Principal of Agricultural College University of Sargodha, here on Tuesday

According to UoS spokesman, the VC Sargodha University has given him the responsibility of that post for three years.

Dr.Zafer Hayat has taken the charge and started his work. He was performing his duties in Sargodha University as Chairman of Animal Sciences department.