Zaffar For Maintaining Law And Order Situation In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

Zaffar for maintaining law and order situation in south Punjab

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police South Punjab, Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain law and order situation and protection of lives and properties of the masses in the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police South Punjab, Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain law and order situation and protection of lives and properties of the masses in the South Punjab.

During his visit of DG Khan here on Thursday, Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal said that it is top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that public protection was being ensured under new police command system. He stressed upon the need to bringing changes in police behavior to restore public trust on the department.

He said that police stations would be made public friendly for public facilitation.

On this occasion, he visited under construction building of City police station and also checked record at front desk of the police station.

He also visited BMP police station Cement Factory where he was briefed by the political assistant about law and order situation in the area.

District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik and other senior officers were accompanying the AIG during the visit.

