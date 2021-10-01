Zaffar lauds police for recovering missing kid

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan lauded the Dunyapur police for recovering a minor missing kid with in a day here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan lauded the Dunyapur police for recovering a minor missing kid with in a day here on Friday.

During a surprise visit of Dunyapur police station here, the additional inspector general of police checked cleanliness and record of the police stations.

He lauded the police team for recovering a minor kid namely Muhammad Noman s/o Umer Farooq resident of Basti Gulzarpur who missing from home by September 30.

He also visited different sections of the police station and directed station house officer to improve cleanliness arrangements at police station.

The additional inspector general of police South Punjab said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.