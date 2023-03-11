Zahd Akram Durrani vows to continue struggle for uplift of southern districts

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani has vowed to continue struggle for the socio-economic development of the southern districts including Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani has vowed to continue struggle for the socio-economic development of the southern districts including Bannu.

He expressed these views while addressing at the inauguration ceremony of Passport Office here Saturday. He said that Jamiat-Ulema-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) believed in practical measures for resolving problems of the people, adding that the issues of the area would be taken at all forums to address them at the earliest.

He said that issues of the people pertaining to Bannu Township including gas would be resolved amicably after discussing them with relevant officials.

Zahid Akram Durrani said that it had been also learnt that people of North Waziristan could not get passports from this office due to technical issues, adding this issue would also be discussed with authorities of the relevant departments and no effort would be spared to get the issue resolved as soon as possible.