Zaheer Aslam Assumes Ambassadorial Responsibilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Zaheer Aslam assumes ambassadorial responsibilities

The new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Zaheer Aslam Janjua assumed his ambassadorial responsibilities

The new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Zaheer Aslam Janjua assumed his ambassadorial responsibilities.

Before assuming his new position, Zaheer Aslam Janjua performed his role as the ambassador in Brussels for European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Before that, he was the Additional Secretary for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He had remained ambassador of Russian Federation and Republic of Belarus.

After assuming his new responsibilities in Ottawa, Zaheer Aslam Janjua expressed determination to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada.

The new ambassador declared that his mission was to serve the overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan origin Canadians.

