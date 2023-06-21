Zahid Abbas reappointed member IRSA KPK for one year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Zahid Abbas is reappointed as a member of KPK for a period of one year with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post.

The appointment was made in pursuance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conveyed vide letter of the Irrigation Department, Government of KPK and in terms of section 4(1) and 4 (4) of Indus River System Authority Act 1992, said a notification issued here Wednesday.