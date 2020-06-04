UrduPoint.com
Zahid Ahmad Says Marriage Saved Him From Going Astray In Showbiz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:02 PM

Zahid Ahmad says marriage saved him from going astray in showbiz

The actor who performed in ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’ says he would have be detracted if he had not been married before entering showbiz field.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Lollywood actor Zahid Ahmed who is known for his versatility his marriage saved from going astray in the field of showbiz.

He said had he not been married before joining Showbiz field he would been tempted to go astray.

“Marriage has saved me before coming to this field of showbiz, because beauty may detract,” Zahid Ahmad was quoted as saying by a local TV.

“ I would’ve been tempted to go astray if I had not been married before entering into showbiz,” he said, adding that it was very easy to get distracted with so much beauty around him. He said he would not have been this disciplined and his moral compass would have been tilted.

He said it was big fear for single people in this industry, adding that many people also found their partners this way so he was not judging, but for him, his focus remained in one place because of his marriage.

He said he used hash a lot in his life and now by the grace of Almighty Allah he was not using it.

The actor said that people needed to stop pretending, pointing out that the world changed and they can’t run from reality. He pointed out that they had the highest rate of marijuana consumption in the world in Karachi.

“ We must talk about drug consumption,” said Zahid Ahmad, adding that his sons would be teenagers in a decade and they would use it because it’s so common. He also said that they needed to stop trying to balance it in between good and bad deeds. He said he wanted to spread awareness about the use of these drugs that they never brought good in peoples’ lives.

He also said that he would be seen in an upcoming film, “Ghabrana Nahi hey”. He also performed in tv drama ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’ which attracted a lot of appreciation and was praised by actors across the border.

“I wasn’t scared at all. When I first heard about the role, I decided that I wanted to do it,” said the actor, adding that he was inspired by Moin Akhtar’s Rozee. When he saw the character crying like that, he felt the emotions of the women in his life.

“I wanted to perform my role as if I was actually a woman, not someone who was faking it,” he said, adding that he was in his job to not just play a man because that was boring. He said he wanted to have a diverse acting career, so he thought he wanted to expand the margin of his performance, and of course there were risks.

