The Establishment Division on Wednesday announced the appointment of Zahid Akhtar Zaman as the official spokesman of the cabinet division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Wednesday announced the appointment of Zahid Akhtar Zaman as the official spokesman of the cabinet division.

According to a notification issued here, Additional Secretary-II, Cabinet Division, Zahid Akhtar Zaman is assigned the duties of official spokesman of the Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.