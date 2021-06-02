UrduPoint.com
Zahid Akhtar Zaman Appointed Cabinet Division's Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

Zahid Akhtar Zaman appointed cabinet division's spokesman

The Establishment Division on Wednesday announced the appointment of Zahid Akhtar Zaman as the official spokesman of the cabinet division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Wednesday announced the appointment of Zahid Akhtar Zaman as the official spokesman of the cabinet division.

According to a notification issued here, Additional Secretary-II, Cabinet Division, Zahid Akhtar Zaman is assigned the duties of official spokesman of the Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

