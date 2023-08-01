Zahid Akram directs Interior ministry to renew all old armed licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday directed the interior ministry to renew all old armed licenses irrespective of their dates of issuance.

Giving a ruling in response to points raised by Chauhdary Faqir Muhammad and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, the Deputy Speaker said that it was the duty of the interior ministry to renew all old licenses no matter how they were old.

He said on the directives of Speaker NA, a representative of the interior ministry remained present in the Parliament House to deal with the armed licenses matter of parliamentarians.

He also asked the Chairman of the House Special Committee on Arms Licenses to convene a meeting today and urged the members to attend it.

Earlier, speaking on point of order Chaudhary Faqir Muhammad requested the chair to give a ruling to the ministry for the issuance of all pending armed licenses.

Despite fulfilling all requirements, the ministry was making hurdles in the issuance of arms licenses, he said.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said the Speaker had set up a special committee of the House under his chairmanship. He said he raised the issue some 10 days ago in the House and convened a meeting today.

However, the meeting has to postpone due to the visit of the Chinese vice premier and now it would held tomorrow at 3:00 pm, he added.

He said the interior minister has assured that all pending licenses would be renewed. However, the licenses which were not renewed in the last five years would be renewed after imposing some fine, he added.