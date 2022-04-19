UrduPoint.com

Zahid Akram Durrani Submits Nomination Papers For NA Deputy Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Zahid Akram Durrani, belonging to JUI-F, has submitted nomination papers for election to the office of Deputy Speaker National Assembly

No other candidate filed the nomination papers. Election to the office of the Deputy Speaker will be held on April 20.

The National Assembly Secretariat earlier issued a schedule for the election of the deputy speaker of the House and nomination papers could be submitted for the slot till April 19 (Tuesday) at 12 pm with Secretary National Assembly.

According to NA Secretariat, no other candidate except Zahid Akram Durrani submitted the nomination papers. The election for the vacant seat of deputy speaker will take place on April 20.

The seat fell vacant after Qasim Suri resigned from the post following the no-confidence motion submitted against him by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on April 16 was elected 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed as no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

