Zahid Chanzeb Commends Efforts To Reopen Bahrain Kalam Road

Published April 14, 2024

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Advisor to the KP Chief Minister for Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb Khan Sunday has commended the diligent efforts of relevant authorities in reopening the Bahrain Kalam Road, which had been affected by landslides.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

Zahid Chanzeb said that tourists are encouraged to explore tourist destinations, particularly Swat, with assurance of safety. He expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the Relief and Tourism Department, district administration, as well as rescue and security agencies.

Advisor said that their dedication has been instrumental in diverting stranded tourists and local residents through alternative routes after the Bahrain Kalam Road was reopened for traffic. There are hopes that similar measures will be taken to widen roads leading to Asreet, where landslides have been more prevalent, to facilitate the smooth flow of tourists.

He emphasized the use of heavy machinery to mitigate landslides and prevent disruptions along the Swat River. All relevant authorities are working diligently under the supervision of officials to ensure the completion of road rehabilitation by Monday morning.

Furthermore, plans are underway to widen the road to accommodate heavy traffic, including tourist vehicles, for seamless travel. Zahid Chan Zeb Khan reassured tourists that they can visit any tourist destinations within the province, including Swat Kalam with confidence.

He highlighted the continuous efforts of relevant authorities in providing necessary services and facilities to enhance the tourist experience.

