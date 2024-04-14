Zahid Chanzeb Commends Efforts To Reopen Bahrain Kalam Road
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Advisor to the KP Chief Minister for Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb Khan Sunday has commended the diligent efforts of relevant authorities in reopening the Bahrain Kalam Road, which had been affected by landslides.
He expressed these views while talking to the media here.
Zahid Chanzeb said that tourists are encouraged to explore tourist destinations, particularly Swat, with assurance of safety. He expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the Relief and Tourism Department, district administration, as well as rescue and security agencies.
Advisor said that their dedication has been instrumental in diverting stranded tourists and local residents through alternative routes after the Bahrain Kalam Road was reopened for traffic. There are hopes that similar measures will be taken to widen roads leading to Asreet, where landslides have been more prevalent, to facilitate the smooth flow of tourists.
He emphasized the use of heavy machinery to mitigate landslides and prevent disruptions along the Swat River. All relevant authorities are working diligently under the supervision of officials to ensure the completion of road rehabilitation by Monday morning.
Furthermore, plans are underway to widen the road to accommodate heavy traffic, including tourist vehicles, for seamless travel. Zahid Chan Zeb Khan reassured tourists that they can visit any tourist destinations within the province, including Swat Kalam with confidence.
He highlighted the continuous efforts of relevant authorities in providing necessary services and facilities to enhance the tourist experience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People return to Lahore after Eid2 minutes ago
-
CTO lauds wardens for maintaining flow of traffic on Eid12 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police apprehend head of armed group12 minutes ago
-
PHC seals 556 quackery centres in province22 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Deewal Manal village amid family fued22 minutes ago
-
Govt to focus on solution of public problems on priority basis32 minutes ago
-
Increase in taxes hurt cars' sale, purchase business: APCDA32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner,DC visits different areas of city, review rain situation32 minutes ago
-
Man saved before suicide attempt32 minutes ago
-
Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in native town42 minutes ago
-
39,000 Punjab schools to be upgraded with Rs 50bln42 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Noor Colony42 minutes ago