Zahid Durrani Elected As NA Deputy Speaker Unopposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Zahid Durrani elected as NA Deputy Speaker unopposed

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) parliamentarian Zahid Akram Durrani has been elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) parliamentarian Zahid Akram Durrani has been elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed here on Thursday.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced the result of the election, saying there was only one validly nominated MNA Zahid Akram Durrani for the slot, who had been declared Deputy Speaker of the House.

Durrani was the only candidate who fielded his nomination papers with the National Assembly Secretariat by the end of the stipulated time on Tuesday.

Following the election, the Speaker administered the oath of office from the newly elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

