NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Zahid Hussain Rind has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shaheed Benazirabad, According to a notification issued by the Sindh Government.

Zahid Hussain Rind has replaced Shehryar Gul Memon.

DC Zahid Hussain has taken over the charge and started office work.