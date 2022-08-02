- Home
Zahid Ikram Posted DG FDA
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Muhammad Zahid Ikram has been posted the director general of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).
Earlier, he was posted as an additional secretary finance department South Punjab,said a notification issued by the Punjab government.
