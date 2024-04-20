Zahid Khan Expresses Concern Over Heavy Rainfall Damages
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) In response to the significant damages caused by heavy rains in the province, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism and Archaeology Zahid Khan Zeb, expressed deep regret.
He expressed these views during his visit of Kaghan.
The advisor emphasized the importance of caution, particularly for tourists, urging them to refrain from traveling during rainfall, especially in mountainous regions like Kaghan Valley.
The affected areas, Including Kaghan and Mansehra valleys, have seen considerable damage due to the relentless downpour.
Zeb, along with local authorities and police, has urged active involvement in assisting and guiding travelers in tourist destinations and mountain resorts.
Moreover, he stressed the need for tourists to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to prioritize safety measures during their travels.
Personally assessing the situation in Kaghan and Mansehra, he highlighted the inherent risks associated with heavy rainfall in mountainous regions, often leading to natural disasters beyond human control.
He cautioned travelers to exercise prudence and consider avoiding travel under such circumstances.
In addition to cautioning tourists, Zeb directed authorities to ensure the safety of infrastructure, including electricity and other facilities, in tourist areas during rainfall.
Special measures were also recommended to protect travelers during their journeys.
