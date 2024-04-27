Zahid Khan Urges To Address Climate Change Impact In KP
In the wake of a tragic incident of lightning strikes in Mansehra, Zahid Khan Zeb, the Adviser for Tourism and Culture to the KP CM has extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families while highlighting the province's vulnerability to terrorism and climate change
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) In the wake of a tragic incident of lightning strikes in Mansehra, Zahid Khan Zeb, the Adviser for Tourism and Culture to the KP CM has extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families while highlighting the province's vulnerability to terrorism and climate change.
Expressing sympathy for the victims, Zeb emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, already grappling with the aftermath of terrorism, is now facing increasing challenges from climate change, evident in the rising incidents of thunderstorms and lightning strikes.
He pointed out the discrepancy in representation at national and international forums on climate change, warning that neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's interests could have detrimental effects on Federal rights and lead to significant damage.
Calling for immediate action, the Adviser urged the federal government to allocate more resources to the province to address the dual challenges of terrorism and climate change.
He emphasized the importance of giving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a leadership role in national policies on climate change and carbon credits, citing the province's significant contribution to forest conservation efforts despite limited resources.
Zeb underscored the need for the federal government to prioritize justice and generosity towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that such actions would not only benefit the province but also enhance national unity.
