Zahid Khemptio posted MD Wasa

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh Government has posted Sindh Additional Secretary Labour and Human Resources Department Zahid Khemptio as Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday while Khemptio assumed the charge of his office in the evening.

He also called a meeting of all the executive engineers and assistant executive engineers around 10 pm on Friday night.

At the meeting the officials of WASA briefed the new MD, who has formerly served as Municipal Commissioner in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), about the financial health of the agency.

They also informed him about the drive to clean the drainage network which had been started more than 3 months before the monsoon rains.

Khemptio told the officials that he would begin to visit the agency's installations on Saturday.