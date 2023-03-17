UrduPoint.com

Zahid Majeed Sheikh Assumes Office As Municipal Magistrate Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023

Zahid Majeed Sheikh assumes office as Municipal Magistrate Mirpur

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Senior officer of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Local Government and Rural Development Services Zahid Majeed Sheikh has been inducted as Municipal Magistrate at the Municipal Corporation of Mirpur.

He has replaced Mukhtar Ahmed (BS-17) who has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate at the Municipal Committee of Islamgarh town of the adjoining Islamgarh sub-division of Mirpur district, says an official notification by the local government and rural development department on Friday.

The newly-posted Mirpur municipal magistrate will also perform the duties of municipal magistrate at Bhimbher Municipal Committee as an additional charge.

Zahid Majeed Sheikh was earlier performing the duties of Municipal Magistrate of the Municipal Committees of the twin towns of Islamgarh and Bhimbher.

The above posting and transfers of the municipal magistrates in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts had been made in the larger public and administrative interests, the notification said.

