UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahid Mir Appointed Managing Director, CEO PRL

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Zahid Mir appointed Managing Director, CEO PRL

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Zahid Mir has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) with effect from August 1, 2019 for a period of three years in place of Aftab Husain.

Zahid Mir is joining the company after having served as Managing Director and CEO of Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) for four years, said a notification issued here.

According to the notification, the board of directors acknowledged the valuable services rendered by Aftab Husain during his long association with the company and particularly as MD and CEO since November 1, 2011.

Considering Husain's vast experience of oil industry in general and refining in particular, the BoD have already made him a member of the Board of Directors of the company from April 26, 2019.

Related Topics

Company Oil April August November Gas 2019 From Industry Pakistan Refinery Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

33 minutes ago

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

15 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

15 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

15 minutes ago

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

15 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.