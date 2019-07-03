Zahid Mir appointed Managing Director, CEO PRL

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Zahid Mir has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) with effect from August 1, 2019 for a period of three years in place of Aftab Husain.

Zahid Mir is joining the company after having served as Managing Director and CEO of Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) for four years, said a notification issued here.

According to the notification, the board of directors acknowledged the valuable services rendered by Aftab Husain during his long association with the company and particularly as MD and CEO since November 1, 2011.

Considering Husain's vast experience of oil industry in general and refining in particular, the BoD have already made him a member of the Board of Directors of the company from April 26, 2019.