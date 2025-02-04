Open Menu

Zahid Safi Praises Pakistan's Support For Kashmiri Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Zahid Safi, expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani nation and government for their unwavering support to the Kashmiri people.

Safi emphasized that it is not only Pakistan's moral and legal responsibility but also the duty of the international community to ensure the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri nation.

He praised Pakistan's distinguished position in the international community, highlighting its history of standing against oppressors and supporting the oppressed.

He said despite the deployment of lakhs of Indian soldiers, India has failed to weaken the freedom spirit of the Kashmiris and will continue their freedom movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

"Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its compassion, from South Africa to Bosnia, and from Kashmir to Palestine.

The Pakistani nation has proven its willingness to confront every oppressor, and its support for the Kashmiri people is a testament to its unwavering commitment to justice," he told APP.

As a Kashmiri, Safi expressed his debt of gratitude to the Pakistani nation and authorities for their role in supporting the Kashmiri cause.

He underscored the importance of international support in resolving the Kashmir issue and ensuring the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Safi said permanent peace in South Asia is impossible without settling the long-pending Kashmir dispute and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering dispute per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

