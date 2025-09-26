Open Menu

Zahid Saleem Promoted To Grade 19 In Agriculture, Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Zahid Saleem promoted to grade 19 in agriculture, research

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Zahid Saleem, a senior member of the Rainy Area Research Center in Kohat, has been promoted to Grade 19 (BPS-19) for his outstanding contributions to agriculture and research.

Saleem's dedication and expertise have mproved rainfed lands in the area and provided valuable guidance to

farmers.

As a researcher, Saleem has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions for the region's agricultural

challenges.

Research Center Kohat has expressed hope that Saleem will continue to excel in his new role, contributing to the organization's growth and development.

Zahid Saleem has a long history of working in agriculture and research, with notable contributions to improving crop

yields and developing sustainable agricultural practices.

His research focuses on rain-fed areas, aiming to enhance food security and reduce poverty among farming

communities.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

21 minutes ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

2 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

2 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

3 hours ago
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

3 hours ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

4 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

4 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

4 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan