Zahid Saleem promoted to grade 19 in agriculture, research

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Zahid Saleem, a senior member of the Rainy Area Research Center in Kohat, has been promoted to Grade 19 (BPS-19) for his outstanding contributions to agriculture and research.

Saleem's dedication and expertise have mproved rainfed lands in the area and provided valuable guidance to

farmers.

As a researcher, Saleem has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions for the region's agricultural

challenges.

Research Center Kohat has expressed hope that Saleem will continue to excel in his new role, contributing to the organization's growth and development.

Zahid Saleem has a long history of working in agriculture and research, with notable contributions to improving crop

yields and developing sustainable agricultural practices.

His research focuses on rain-fed areas, aiming to enhance food security and reduce poverty among farming

communities.

