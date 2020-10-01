Zahid Shah posted as DGPR

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Syed Zahid Shah BCS/ BS-19 has been posted as Director General Public Relations Balochistan, a handout issued here on Thursday said.

Services and General Administrations Department handout has asked the Kamran Asad, Acting DGPR to report to his parent department.