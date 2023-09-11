Zahid Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that Shah has submitted his resignation to the NAB Chairman, citing compelling personal reasons for his inability to continue in the role.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11st, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah on Monday resigned from his post.

The sources within the accountability organization revealed that Shah submitted his resignation to the NAB Chairman, citing compelling personal reasons for his inability to continue in the role.

Zahir Shah has a history of holding key positions within NAB, including Director General of NAB Rawalpindi and Director General of NAB Operations. He has also previously served as the Acting Chairman of NAB.

In a related development, Asghar Haider recently resigned from his position as the Prosecutor General.