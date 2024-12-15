Zahida Aftab Crafts Independence For Women Through Free Vocational Training
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Zahida Aftab Bhatti is known as a symbol of women empowerment in the village of Behlol Pur Bhattian in District Hafizabad due to stitching courses for uneducated and less-educated women, including disabled individuals.
Talking to APP on Sunday, Zahida said that in her family, girls were not allowed to go to school but despite the challenges and confrontation from family, she completed matriculation with the support of her elder brother, Arshad.
“However, I could not continue my studies after matriculation in 1996, i was determined to stand on my own feet that’s why decided to channel my passion for sewing—a skill I had learned from my elder sister at the age of 12—into a means of financial independence”, Zahida shared.
She stated that her talent for creating stylish and beautifully crafted clothes quickly garnered praise from family and friends when her work was recognised in the village.
“I began offering free three-month stitching courses to uneducated and less-educated women, including disabled individuals,” zahida added.
She maintained that she divided trainees into morning and evening shifts to accommodate growing interest, and she also provided certificates upon completion, enabling the women to seek opportunities confidently.
"In 2002, I got married and found a steadfast supporter in my husband, who encouraged me to pursue my dreams.
I learnt new skills by completing multiple vocational training programs in sewing, cutting, garment-making, knitting, and even floral arrangements," Zahida shared.
In 2008, Zahida relocated to Bara Kahu, Islamabad, and by 2010, she established a vocational training centre for women.
“Over the years, I have trained over a thousand women, many of whom have gone on to start their own businesses or contribute to their household incomes through their newfound skills,” she narrated.
Zahida said, "My centre offers all the courses, and training is free for needy women, while those who can afford it pay a nominal fee."
"Some of my trainees are running their outlets, while others work from home to support their families,” she said with pride.
Despite her remarkable achievements, she emphasised the need for support from the government and NGOs to sustain and expand her initiative.
“This is a broader cause that requires resources at a larger scale. With proper support, I can serve even more women in the future,” Zahida urged.
“If a woman empowers herself, she can empower others and contribute to the community and the country’s progress,” she gave a thoughtful message concluding her journey.
