Zahida Baloch for timely completion work of ongoing development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Senior Assistant Director Local Government Department Zahida Baloch and Assistant Engineer Alamgir Bazai on Wednesday inspected various ongoing development schemes underway in Quetta city under the auspices of the Local Government Department and directed the concerned contractors to timely complete the work of them.

On this occasion, Zahida Baloch said that work on various development projects under the auspices of the Local Government Department is going on rapidly in Quetta city and the ongoing schemes would be completed by June 30, which would benefit the people.

She said that no compromise would be made on the standard and quality of development schemes and if any contractor is found doing substandard work, departmental action could be taken against him.

She said that the debris during the development schemes should be immediately lifted and disposed of so that the people would not have to face any kind of trouble.

She said that the Local Government Department is providing all kinds of support to the contractors and the contractors should also complete the development schemes on time so that the people could benefit from them.

She said that when I took charge, work on various schemes was stopped, after which I strictly instructed the officers of the department to start work on the schemes immediately after which work has started again on these schemes at a fast pace.

She said that with the funds of Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Parliamentary Secretary Wali Muhammad Noorzai, tuff tiles, drains, roads are being constructed in their Constituencies and solar systems are being installed in schools.

She installed a solar system in Government Boys High school in Nawan Killi under PSDP No. 4128. and also inspected the work to be done.