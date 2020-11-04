Zahida Parveen Appointed Secretary Information
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Ms Zahida Parveen on Wednesday was appointed the Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a notification of the Establishment Division said.
She has replaced Akbar Hussain Durrani, who was asked to report to the Establishment Division.