Zahida Parveen assigned look after charge as Secretary Information

(@FahadShabbir)

Zahida Parveen, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently serving as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division, has been assigned look after charge of the post of Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Zahida Parveen, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently serving as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division, has been assigned look after charge of the post of Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division.

A notification to this effect was issued by of the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division on Tuesday following the retirement of incumbent secretary Shafqat Jalil.