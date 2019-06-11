UrduPoint.com
Zahida Parveen Assigned Look After Charge As Secretary Information

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Zahida Parveen assigned look after charge as Secretary Information

Zahida Parveen, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently serving as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division, has been assigned look after charge of the post of Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Zahida Parveen, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently serving as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division, has been assigned look after charge of the post of Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division.

A notification to this effect was issued by of the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division on Tuesday following the retirement of incumbent secretary Shafqat Jalil.

More Stories From Pakistan

