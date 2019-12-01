Zahida Perveen Promoted As Info Secy In BS-22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal government has promoted Zahida Perveen as federal secretary for Information and Broadcasting Division in grade BS-22 with immediate effect.
She was earlier posted as additional information and broadcasting secretary in grade BS-21, said an Establishment Division notification has been issued here.
\778