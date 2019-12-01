UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahida Perveen Promoted As Info Secy In BS-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:10 PM

Zahida Perveen promoted as info secy in BS-22

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal government has promoted Zahida Perveen as federal secretary for Information and Broadcasting Division in grade BS-22 with immediate effect.

She was earlier posted as additional information and broadcasting secretary in grade BS-21, said an Establishment Division notification has been issued here.

\778

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Third women judges' conference concludes

24 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE National Day with a cont ..

1 hour ago

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

2 hours ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

2 hours ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.