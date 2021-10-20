Zahida Taj Abro posted as Principal Govt Model Zeal Pak School Hyderabad

Professor Zahida Taj Abro, renowned writer, poetess and social worker has been posted as the Principal Government Model Zeal Pak Higher Secondary School Hyderabad with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Professor Zahida Taj Abro, renowned writer, poetess and social worker has been posted as the Principal Government Model Zeal Pak Higher Secondary school Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to notification, Zahida Taj Abro after assuming charge of his Office has started work.

Social and literary quarters have expressed pleasure on her appointment.