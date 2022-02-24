UrduPoint.com

Zahir Awarded Death Penalty In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Zahir awarded death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

The trial court on Thursday awarded death penalty to prime accused Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The trial court on Thursday awarded death penalty to prime accused Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Jaffer's two household employees were also given a sentence of 10-year imprisonment.

The court acquitted all the other persons nominated in the case, including Zahir's parents, owner and employees of the Therapyworks.

