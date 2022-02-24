Zahir awarded death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The trial court on Thursday awarded death penalty to prime accused Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Jaffer's two household employees were also given a sentence of 10-year imprisonment.

The court acquitted all the other persons nominated in the case, including Zahir's parents, owner and employees of the Therapyworks.

