UrduPoint.com

Zahir Jaffer Given Death Penalty In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Zahir Jaffer given death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced main accused Zahir Jaffer to death for beheading Noor Mukadam.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad At Rabbani, who conducted a thorough trial for months, also gave 25 years rigorous imprisonment to Zahir with a fine of Rs. 0.2 million for raping, 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 0.1 million for kidnapping, and one year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 0.1 million for wrongfully confining the victim.

The court also directed the main accused to pay Rs. 0.5 million as compensation to Noor's family.

The judge also sentenced Zahir's domestic servants Muhammad Iftikhar (watchman) and Muhammad Jan (gardener) to 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 0.1 million each for concealing the accused's design of abduction, and then assisting and facilitating Zahir when he abducted Noor.

They were also given 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 0.1 million each for keeping Noor in wrongful confinement and seven years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 0.1 million each for concealing the plan of murder and rape, besides one month simple imprisonment for not informing the police about the incident happened at Zahir's house.

The court, however, acquitted all the other persons nominated in the case, including Zahir's parents, and the owner and employees of the Therapyworks.

According the detailed verdict, the prosecution failed to establish its case against Zahir's father Zakir Jaffer, his mother Asmat Adamjee, cook Jameel Ahmed, and Therapyworks owner Tahir Zahoor and employees Dileep Kumar, Wamiq Riaz, Abdul Haq, Samar Abbas, and Amjad Mehmood.

The court ordered to release Zakir Jaffer, who was in jail, and discharge surety bonds of all others as they were on bail.

It may be added that the court had clearly mentioned in its written order that contrary to the allegations leveled by the defence lawyers, the forensic report detected no drugs or poison in the liver and stomach contents of Noor's body.

The court also established that modern scientific and forensic evidences plainly proved that Noor Mukadam was killed by Zahir Jaffer inside his room.

On July 20, 2020, 27-year-old Noor was found murdered at Zahir's house situated in the Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer, who is a 30-year-old dual Pakistan-US national, from the crime scene. A first information report was lodged against him under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Noor's father, Shaukat Mukadam, who is a retired diplomat.

As the investigations into the matter proceeded, the police also arrested Zahir's parents and three domestic servants four days after the incident for hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.

On October 14 last year, the court indicted imain accused Zahir Jaffer and 11 co-accused, including his parents (Zakir and Asmat), three domestic servants (iftikhar, Jameel, and Jan), the owner of Therapyworks Tahir Zahoor and his five employees Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

During the investigation, the police learnt that Zahir Jaffer subjected Noor to brutal torture with knuckleduster before beheading her.

The murder incident had sparked anger all across the country where people from all walks of life had been demanding timely justice for the deceased Noor.

The trial of the murder case formally began on October 20 last year and continued for almost five months.

Noor's father Shaukat Mukadam, while talking to the media outside the courtroom, hailed the court's verdict and termed it a victory for the justice and for "all the daughters of the nation."

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Islamabad Police Kidnapping Drugs Jail Lawyers Fine Dilip Kumar May July October 2020 Family Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

1 hour ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>