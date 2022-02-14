Zahir Jaffer submits defence evidence before court

Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in Noor Mukadam's murder case, Monday submitted a written statement and evidences before the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani to defend himself

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in Noor Mukadam's murder case, Monday submitted a written statement and evidences before the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani to defend himself.

The evidences submitted by the accused's lawyer included a USB, news clippings, Zahir's ticket for the United States, and his medical report.

Zahir claimed in his written reply that he and his parents were innocent, and had been falsely roped in the case.

The accused, while denying murdering Noor, said he got out of senses after consuming a large quantity of drugs during the party "forcibly thrown by Noor" at his house.

"After the hours when I got senses, I was in a tied up condition � and I came to know that Noor has been murdered by someone among the participants of the drug party." It may be added that Zahir was given a 25-point questionnaire under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) during the last hearing.

Advocate Basharat Ullah, who was representing Zahir's father Zakir Jaffer, in his final arguments, prayed the court to acquit his client as there was no evidence against him.

The case was adjourned till February 16.