Zahir Jaffer Thrown Out Of Courtroom For Using ‘inappropriate Words’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Zahir Jaffer thrown out of courtroom for using ‘inappropriate words’

The prime suspect in Noor Mukaddam case was denied to speak in the courtroom and he started using inappropriate words on which the judge ordered to throw him out during the hearing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, was thrown out of the courtroom over use of “inappropriate language before the judge during hearing of the case on Wednesday.

As the hearing commenced, Zahir Jaffer tried to speak before the judge but he was not allowed. On it, the suspect got furious and started using “inappropriate language” in the courtroom. At this, the judge ordered the staff to throw Zahir Jaffer out of the courtroom.

The judge asked the mother of the suspect to come to the rostrum and asked her to control him.

“You should teach your son, see what is doing in the courtroom,” the judge remarked while addressing Asmat Adamjee.

Asad Jamal, the counsel for Zahir Jaffer’s mother, pleaded the court to allow him to get him treated owing to his mental condition.

Before it, the cross examination of head constable Firasat Faheen was completed. The court summoned Crime Scene incharge Dr. Jahanzeb and other witnesses of the case for November 10 and adjourned the hearing till then.

On July 20, 2021, Zahir Jaffer allegedly killed Noor Mukadam and beheaded her as he detained her at his home. The police booked him, his parents and the employees over the charges of abetment and not timely informing the police about the incident in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

