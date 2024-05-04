Zahir Shah Inspects Wheat Godown In Mardan
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah on Saturday inspected wheat godown in Mardan and reviewed arrangements for wheat procurement.
He was accompanied by Deputy Director food and concerned officials.
The minister was told that wheat godown in Mardan has a storage capacity of approximately 28,000 metric tons and has existing stock of around 6,000 metric tons from previous seasons.
He directed to ensure all necessary measures for satisfactory wheat procurement during ongoing season including installation of additional surveillance cameras for strict monitoring.
Talking to media on the occasion, he emphasized government's commitment to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.
"Concerned district godown would be purchasing point for the procurement", said the minister, adding that the step aims to ensure thorough examination of wheat quality and quantity at godown.
He said that provincial government would purchase 300,000 metric ton local wheat at a rate of Rs 3,900 per 40 kilograms, benefiting both local growers and saving significant funds for the provincial exchequer.
