Zahir Shah Presides Over Meeting On Proposed Restructuring Of Food Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru presided over an important meeting on the proposed restructuring regarding Food Department in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the department’s overall performance, administrative affairs, and measures to enhance transparency.

Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasized that restructuring the department is essential to improving its efficiency and ensuring the provision of quality services to the public.

Toru told that introducing modern reforms in the Food Department would strengthen transparency and accountability in administrative affairs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Food, Ashfaq Ahmed, along with other senior officials.

Participants presented various suggestions for improving different sectors of the department, which were thoroughly discussed.

Zahir Shah directed the concerned officials to finalize the restructuring process at the earliest and devise a comprehensive strategy to enhance public service delivery.

He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring public welfare, and improving the performance of the Food Department is a crucial part of this initiative.

Concluding the meeting, Toru reaffirmed that all possible resources would be utilized to enhance transparency and efficiency and that the reform process would be completed expeditiously.

