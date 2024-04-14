Zahir Shah Toru calls peace, education essential for development in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru has said that peace and education was essential for development.

Addressing a gathering organized by the Gujar Foundation here Sunday, he stated that without peace and education, progress remains merely a dream in any region, province or country.

Referring to historical lessons, he highlighted that nations that have progressed ensured peace first, followed by educating their youth. He further reiterated that peace and education were among the top priorities of the provincial government in the province, despite limited resources, real actions are being taken towards this end.

Speaking about the hardworking and resilient Gujar community, he praised their contributions to peace and Pakistan's development. He affirmed his party's commitment to providing equal opportunities for employment, education, and progress to all communities.