Zahir-ud-Din Babur symbol of shared values, poetry & friendship between Uzbekistan, Pakistan: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Zahir-ud-Din Babur, the founder of great Mughal Empire, was a symbol of shared values, poetry and friendship between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Addressing the one-day Scientific Conference on "Great Commander, Thinker and poet Zahir-ud-din Muhammad Babur: Symbol of Friendship of Uzbekistan and Pakistan" which was jointly organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan in collaboration with Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), here the minister expressed his insights into the subject matter as chief guest, said a news release.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Furqat A. Sidiqov also graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Farrukh said Babur laid the foundation of one of the world's great empires.His descendants built a long lasting empire that covered much of the sub-continent for almost 300 years.

"He holds a special and most prominent position in the histories of both Pakistan and Uzbekistan," he added.

Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Furqat A. Sidiqov stated, "Pakistan is my second home. We have very good relations with Pakistan and share common goals. We have enhanced our cooperation to strategic partnership. It is said that we have shared history and today we will witness that we have a great future ahead together." The conference commenced with the opening remarks of Secretary Information & Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid.

She stated that the history bonded Pakistan and Uzbekistan together.

"For Pakistan, Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur is a legendary figure who started a dynasty that ruled over India for 300 years. It is a pleasure that we are entering to this discussion that will open up new avenues of cooperation and collaborations. We are also grateful to our counterparts from Uzbekistan for visiting Pakistan." Vice President of the academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Bakhrom Abdukhalimov spoke on the creative activities of Babur and his dynasty. He stated,"Uzbekistan is a land of scholars. Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur is a symbol of friendship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Babur has left a strong hint on science and literature, and a number of researchers in Pakistan have written books on him.

"We hope that today's conference will open new areas for joint research activities and publication."Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore Professor Dr Saleem Mazhar spoke on the 'Legacy of Zaheer-ud-Din Babur and its Relevance in Contemporary Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan'.

Documentaries featuring Zahir-ud-Din Babur were also screened during the event. A documentary was specially prepared by the delegation from Uzbekistan that was directed by BoburYuldoshev - The director of the documentary in the genre of drama about the life of Bobur.