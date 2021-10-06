UrduPoint.com

Zahir's Parents Move Supreme Court For Bail

Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:13 PM

The parents of Zahir Jaffer, prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court for post-arrest bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected their bail plea last week.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Zakir Jaffer filed two separate pleas in the apex court through their counsel Khawaja Haris.

The counsel urged the apex court that the investigation in the case were completed and the petitioners were no longer required for purposes of investigation.

According to the counsel, the refusal to grant bail could result in irreparable loss to the petitioners as there were no reparations promised if the petitioners are acquitted in the case.

