Zahoor Agha steps down as Balochistan governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Wednesday stepped down from his constitutional post, PRO to governor said.

The Governor Balochistan has submitted his resignation to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for the approval, he further said.

"My services would be available for the country and nation", Agha said in a statement after tendering his resignation.