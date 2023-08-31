Open Menu

Zahoor Ahmed Assumes Charge As Additional Secretary In-charge MoIB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Grade 21 Officer of Secretariat Group, Zahoor Ahmed on Thursday assumed the charge of Additional Secretary in-charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

On his arrival, Zahoor Ahmed was received by senior officers and staff of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

After assuming charge as additional secretary in-charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he met with Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi.

Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed took instructions from the caretaker information minister regarding the affairs of the ministry.

Last night, a notification was issued for the appointment of Zahoor Ahmed as Additional Secretary (in-charge) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

